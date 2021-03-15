Tahira Kashyap celebrates 20 years with Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Hopelessly in love with you’

Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap celebrated 20 years of knowing her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana. On Monday, Kashyap shared a video, which features her special moments with Ayushmann. The video has the actor sharing candid moments with his kids, a picture from his wedding, his red-carpet moment with wife Tahira and a lot more.

Tahira shared the video on her Instagram account with a caption that wrote, “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum… such a sucker for love I am😄🙈hopelessly in love with you💜 @ayushmannk.” She wished the actor a happy anniversary.

As soon as she posted the video, Ayushmann walked down the memory lane and remembered “Class 12 board exams time <3.”

The video melted hearts of many, including fans and friends of Tahira and Ayushmann. Yami Gautam wrote, “Awww. Happy anniversary.” Taapsee Pannu mentioned in the comments, “So cute! Happy anniversary both of you.” Shakti Mohan mentioned, “Happy anniversary to the most wonderful people we know. Stay blessed.” Dia Mirza tagged the couple as “cuties” while Neeti Mohan said that Ayushmann and Tahira are “couple goals.”

Karanvir Bohra, Abhishek Kapoor, and Guneet Monga, among others also posted their adorable messages wishing the couple on their anniversary.

On the work front, Ayushmann has ANEK, which marks his second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha. The two had earlier worked on critically-acclaimed Article 15.

He will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor’s next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has signed Junglee Pictures’s Doctor G, a film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh.