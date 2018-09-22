Tahira Kashyap detected with Stage 0 breast cancer, husband Ayushmann Khurrana says she is fine now

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals about her Stage 0 breast cancer. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals about her Stage 0 breast cancer.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap recently shared on Instagram that she has been detected with Stage 0 breast cancer. In her post she mentioned, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé.”

She continued, “But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God-like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do.”

Spreading awareness about breast cancer, Tahira added, “I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also, we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth.”

Talking about his wife’s medical condition, Ayushmann, told indianexpress.com, “I am happy today as she got discharged. I am relieved. It was unexpected, but she is fine now!” Tahira recently turned director and is yet to announce the title of her film. She has also helmed a short film titled Toffee.

