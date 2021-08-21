Tahira Kashyap ‘majorly misses’ husband Ayushmann Khurrana, actor says ‘two weeks more’

Ayushmann Khurrana has been away from home for two months now, shooting for upcoming film Doctor G in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. And though director wife Tahira Kashyap is used to long distance between them given the nature of work, sometimes the gap gets a little too much which seems to be the case this time. On Saturday, Tahira shared a post for Ayushmann as she hasn’t seen him in a long time.

Tahira shared on Instagram reel a selfie with Ayushmann’s rendition of “Dil-E-Nadaan” playing in the background. “Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it’s going to be two months of not meeting each other…. Feel like been cheesy might delete later … the rains aren’t helping too,” Tahira wrote alongside.

To which, Ayushmann replied, Bas two more weeks… umm.” Ayushmann and Tahira, who have been married for 12 years now, often express love for each other on social media through sweet posts, tongue-in-cheek remarks or lovely pictures.



In March, the couple celebrated 20 years of being with each other, which included eight years of dating. Tahira took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures from their school and college days to their wedding and then finally as a happy family of four, with two kids.

“Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum… such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years,” Tahira had then written.

On the work front, Tahira is gearing up to shoot her debut feature film, Sharmaji ki Beti, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.