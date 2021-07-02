Tahir Raj Bhasin’s OTT Playlist: The Family Man, Love, Death and Robots, Maharani

Do you feel like you have consumed all the content available on OTT platforms and have nothing interesting to watch? Fret not as we have a weekly special called OTT Playlist, where actors and filmmakers recommend shows and movies available on streaming platforms.

This week, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is now preparing for the release of Looop Lapeta, and has wrapped up Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, shares his OTT recommendations:

1. The Family Man Season 2



Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja

Directors: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suparn S Verma

Language: Hindi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tahir’s take: “I loved the story-telling. Manoj Bajpayee’s acting is out of this world, and the fact that they cast Samantha Akkineni in that role made the show very interesting.”

2. Nomadland

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells

Director: Chloé Zhao

Language: English

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tahir’s take: “If you have a day where you can be by yourself, then watch Nomadland. It will leave you thinking about life and the meaning of our existence. Frances McDormand is outstanding.”

3. Pagglait

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav

Director: Umesh Bist

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Tahir’s take: “I thought Sanya Malhotra delivered a good performance, and it had a fabulous ensemble. The film manages to create such a great small-town world that I got lost in the film when I was watching it. It had a very old-world charm to it, and it felt like you are a part of that family.”

OTT Playlist: Apurva Asrani | Chandan Roy Sanyal

4. Love, Death & Robots (Volumes 1 and 2)



Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Elodie Yung, Joe Dempsie

Creators: Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, Josh Donen

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Tahir’s take: “This stylishly put together animation series about a dystopian world makes for a good watch when you don’t have too much time on your hands. It is an easy binge-watch title.”

5. Maharani

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq

Director: Karan Sharma

Language: Hindi

Platform: SonyLIV

Tahir’s take: “Huma Qureshi’s Maharani makes for an interesting watch as it shows the ’90s political scenario in Bihar. The storytelling and Huma as the protagonist make such an impact.”