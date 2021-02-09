Tahir Raj Bhasin’s look in Looop Lapeta revealed

The makers of Bollywood film Looop Lapeta on Tuesday revealed Tahir Raj Bhasin’s look. Tahir plays Satya in the upcoming drama-comedy, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Introducing his character Satya, Tahir wrote on Instagram, “If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer” in the year’s craziest ride, Looop Lapeta, co-starring Taapsee.”

Taapsee Pannu also took to social media to share her excitement about Tahir Raj Bhasin’s charatcer in Looop Lapeta.

“Satya’s shortcuts always lead to satya-nash! Presenting Tahir Raj Bhasin as Satya, the lazy, loveable “jholer”, in the year’s craziest ride, Looop Lapeta,” Taapsee tweeted.

Aakash Bhatia directorial Looop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. The movie, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, is expected to release later this year.