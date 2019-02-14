Tahir Raj Bhasin to play Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s 83

Kabir Khan’s team for his upcoming film 83 seems to be coming together in an impressive way. After announcing a few key actors of the ensemble, the makers have now announced that the role of Sunil Gavaskar will be played by actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is led by Ranveer Sigh who will play skipper Kapil Dev.

Advertising

Tahir Raj Bhasin is known for films like Mardaani, Force 2 and more recently Manto. Tahir has largely played negative characters, but with his performance n Manto, the actor proved that he is far away from getting stereotyped.

The cast of 83 already comprises of Pankaj Tripathi as manager Man Singh, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, YouTube star Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh and Tamil actor Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth.

This Kabir Khan directorial captures the journey of the Indian team as it went on to win the World Cup of cricket in 1983 at Lord’s. It is popularly known that the Indian team was considered as the underdogs that year but went on to create history in the sport.

Ranveer Singh is all set to start his training with Kapil Dev as the film starts shooting towards the latter part of this year. The film is scheduled to release in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy hit theaters today.