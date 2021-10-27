Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer has a strong Ek Villain vibe

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut in the Hindi film industry and the trailer of his first film Tadap is out now. Here, Ahan’s Ishana is in a star-crossed love story with Tara’s Ramisa. The almost three-minute trailer of the film has a strong Ek Villain vibe to it, in terms of how the lead character appears a little too stereotypical for a ‘good guy goes bad for love’ story.

The trailer makes Tadap look like an out-and-out Ahan show. He is in almost every scene and performs everything that was once considered necessary to be a Hindi film hero. Be it dancing, romance, action, good guy, bad guy, even riding a bike through bomb blasts – Ahan does it all, yet it remains to be seen if it will be effective when the film releases on December 3.

Watch Tadap trailer

Tadap’s music has been composed by Pritam and it has a certain early-2000s flavour to it, which feels a tad bit nostalgic, and makes us curious for the album. It is also refreshing to see Pritam composing solo music-director albums in an era when that has become quite rare.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently hosted Suniel Shetty on KBC 13, welcomed Ahan to the movies via Instagram as he shared the trailer with a caption that read, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️”.

Tadap has been directed by Milan Luthria and is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit RX 100.