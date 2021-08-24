Tadap: Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film gets a release date

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s much awaited debut film, titled Tadap, has finally got a release date. The film will head to the theaters on December 3. Earlier, the Milan Luthria directorial was scheduled for a September 24 release. However, the film was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which is touted to be an “incredible love story”, will see Ahan sharing the screen space with Tara Sutaria. On Tuesday, Milan Luthria took to Twitter and wrote, “Experience the longing…. Bade Parde Par. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021.”

Tadap is remake of Telugu film RX100. The original film starred Kartikeya and Payal Rajput. Talking about the film, director Milan had earlier said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

He also said that the movie will not be a “typical candy floss romance”, but an edgy version of the modern-day love story.

Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty shared the first look of Tadap on his social media handles. He wrote, “A new journey begins today Phantom … remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful.” Ahan also shared the poster and thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for the opportunity. He also thanked Milan for “helping me bring this character to life.”

Tadap is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios.