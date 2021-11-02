Tadap song Tumse Bhi Zyada: We have heard better

The first song of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap titled “Tumse Bhi Zyada” is out. The music video gives a dramatic glimpse of this ‘raging new love story.’

The song will remind you of noughties film music, with that traditional extra beats, minus the auto-tune. It has a more ‘desi’ feel to it. The music video features a lot of kissing sequences which is interspersed with some broody looks by newcomer Ahan. The hero is also, very predictably, seen drinking as he remembers his time with his beloved.

As far as the lyrics are concerned, it is okay. However, once you realise that Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics, you will be a bit disappointed.

The music has been composed by Pritam, with Arijit Singh’s all-too recognisable voice crooning the romantic number.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, Tadap will release on December 3 in cinemas.