Tadap: Akshay Kumar shares first poster of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s Bollywood debut, calls it a ‘big day’

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big-screen debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap. The film, which is said to be an “incredible love story”, stars Tara Sutaria opposite Shetty. The first poster of the romantic drama has been launched by actor Akshay Kumar, a close friend of Suniel Shetty.

In the poster, we see a wounded Ahan hugging his co-star Tara. But the makers haven’t revealed Ahan’s face. The title of the movie is written in red, hinting at the chaos that might engulf this love story. Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @suniel.shetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours….so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing @ahan.shetty and @tarasutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th September!”

Ahan also shared the poster of his Bollywood debut and thanked Milan Luthria and Sajid Nadiadwala for ‘believing in’ him. “Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi 🔥❤️ Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me… #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September,” he wrote along the poster.

Tadap is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. Talking about the film, director Milan said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

He also said that the movie will not be a “typical candy floss romance”, but an edgy version of the modern-day love story. The film, produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, will release in the theaters on September 24 this year.