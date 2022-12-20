scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Tabu on Kuttey: ‘My character was originally written for a male actor’

Also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra among others, Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.

tabuTabu in a still from Kuttey.

For Tabu, things can turnaround in a heartbeat, including the gender of a character. In Kuttey, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the actor said her part was originally written for a male actor.

In the film, starting Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra, Tabu plays a cop. During the trailer launch of the film, Tabu said it’s a part that was both, “challenging and fun.”

“The character was very new even for me. Actually this character was originally written for a male actor. Then it was changed. The character was challenging and fun for me,” she said.

Asmaan, who was also present at the event, revealed that it was after internal discussions that he decided to change the part to a woman and cast Tabu. “When I had written it, it was a male part. Baad mein jab mujhe Luv (Ranjan, co-producer) bhaiyaa aur dusro se aaya ki female kyu nahi (later when I got suggestions from everyone including Luv that why not female), I jumped at it. Who wouldn’t want to work with her? I changed it for my selfish reason, so that I get to work with her,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Tabu, a long time collaborator of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, said Kuttey set was like homecoming and noted that both father and son have distinct filmmaking voices. “It felt like home because I remember when Aasmaan was born, when Gulzar sahab named him Aasmaan, how on Maqbool’s set he would play with a wooden camera. When I read the script, I felt ye bohot alag kism ki writing hai (this is a new writing). It’s also a part that’s vastly different from anything I’ve done recently.

“The film is different from a Vishal Bhardwaj film. There’s no comparison between the two, Aasmaan is a different kind of director. Thought and aesthetic matches Vishal’s, but his cinema is different,” she added.

Also Read |Amid Besharam Rang row, YRF to release new Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone. See first look

Tabu noted that Vishal gives her the most “complex and interesting characters and said the creative exchange she has with him is different from any other. “I have a lot of creative freedom when I work with him and Aasmaan,” she added.

Advertisement

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar. Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:34:26 pm
Next Story

Focus on visuals, regional content and more ‘intuitive’: How Google Search is evolving for India

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close