Tabu: I can completely relate to Manju in De De Pyaar De

After the stupendous success of Andhadhun, versatile actor Tabu is all set to entertain the audience once again with her portrayal of Manju in upcoming rom-com De De Pyaar De. The laugh-riot stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in pivotal roles.

De De Pyaar De revolves around an older man (Devgn) who falls for a younger woman (Preet). Chaos ensues when the man’s former wife (Tabu) enters the scene.

While Tabu has never been trapped in a situation like the one shown in the film, the National Award-winning actor feels that she has quite a few things in common with Manju of De De Pyaar De.

The actor said, “I can completely relate to Manju’s character as I have similar traits. Although I haven’t gone through everything that Manju goes through in life, I can still relate to it because that’s how I would react to a situation in the real world.”

Giving credit to the film’s writer and co-producer Luv Ranjan, Tabu added, “I am sure Luv thought the same way and that’s the reason he offered me to play this part. If ever I am thrown in a situation like this in life, I will also take steps and act the way Manju acts. The character has a sense of maturity blended perfectly with strength, ease and no melodrama.”

Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will hit screens on May 17.