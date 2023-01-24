Tabu on being directed by Ajay Devgn: ‘He was a different human being, didn’t smile or laugh’

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have been co-stars in nine films and now Ajay has directed Tabu in Bholaa. At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Tabu opened up about her experience of being directed by her frequent collaborator.

She said, “(When he’s directing) he is a different human being. He was not the Ajay Devgn that I’ve known for so many years. He was someone else altogether. He doesn’t talk to anyone. He neither laughs nor smiles. Anyway he talks and laughs less, but when he is a director, you don’t go to him at all. He used to forget to tell me what I should be doing in a shot.”

Tabu then enacted on stage how Ajay Devgn would give her directions and shared his instructions, “He would say, ‘Jump from the truck, then do this, then punch, and then fall, that’s all’. That simple. These were his instructions for my action, and I’d tell him that I’m not Ajay Devgn, sir (chuckles). But he is an amazing director. He is very clear about what he wants. And because he himself is an actor, he sees almost everything from an actor’s perspective and handles the actor with utmost safety in his film.”

Tabu then shared that Ajay is a very “technically sound” filmmaker and looks at things with an “actor’s perspective”.

She said, “It is a fantastic experience for anybody involved in the film he’s directing because he knows direction. He knows exactly what he wants and there is no nonsense around it. There is no frill. There is no extra anything that you are supposed to do or that he shoots.”

She added, “The best thing about him being a director is that he’s so technically sound. He has so much understanding, knowledge, experience. He’s clear. He knows what exactly needs to be done, and he knows what is unnecessary and that is a very important aspect and quality of being a (good) filmmaker or any professional where you do away with unnecessary stuff so everybody’s energy is only concentrated on stuff that is actually required. He will not over shoot. He will not make you overdo things.”

Ajay has also acted in Bholaa. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal. Bholaa is scheduled to release in theatres on March 30.