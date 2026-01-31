Tabu on why she chose never to meet her father or use his surname: ‘I have no memories of him, not curious about him’

Tabu says she never met her father, never used his name’s relationship with her father, which has been non-existent since her parents divorced when she was three. The actor, today considered among the strongest female actors of her generation, comes from a family on strong women. She, however, was a quiet child who found her voice eventually. In an old interview, she spoke about not being connected to her father, after her parents’ divorce. Tabu, who is now 54, had even opened up about being single in a separate 2017 interview.

During a conversation with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she had spoken about her childhood, “I had a great childhood, we lived in Hyderabad all our lives, I lived with my grandparents (mother’s parents), after my parents divorced. My mum was a teacher and so I ended up spending more time with her mother, and my grandmother would pray and read books, and I grew up with that. I was very timid, I did not have a voice, in fact even after becoming a heroine, an actor, I did not have a voice.” Tabu’s elder sister Farah was an actor in the 80s; she is also related to actor Shabana Azmi.