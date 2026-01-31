Tabu on why she chose never to meet her father or use his surname: ‘I have no memories of him, not curious about him’

Tabu had opened up about how she never had a relationship with her father and never met him. She also spoke about her decision to not get married.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 08:37 PM IST
Tabu had opened up about not ever meeting her father or using his nameTabu had opened up about why she never met her father after parents' divorce
Make us preferred source on Google

Tabu says she never met her father, never used his name’s relationship with her father, which has been non-existent since her parents divorced when she was three. The actor, today considered among the strongest female actors of her generation, comes from a family on strong women. She, however, was a quiet child who found her voice eventually. In an old interview, she spoke about not being connected to her father, after her parents’ divorce. Tabu, who is now 54, had even opened up about being single in a separate 2017 interview.

During a conversation with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she had spoken about her childhood, “I had a great childhood, we lived in Hyderabad all our lives, I lived with my grandparents (mother’s parents), after my parents divorced. My mum was a teacher and so I ended up spending more time with her mother, and my grandmother would pray and read books, and I grew up with that. I was very timid, I did not have a voice, in fact even after becoming a heroine, an actor, I did not have a voice.” Tabu’s elder sister Farah was an actor in the 80s; she is also related to actor Shabana Azmi.

In the same interview, the actor also talked about not wishing to meet her father, as she is now busy with her own life, and why she never used his surname ‘Hashmi’. “I never really used it, I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname.”

ALSO READ | Tabu reveals two rules Akshay Kumar swears by, haven’t changed in 25 years: ‘He wakes up at 4 am, doesn’t go to parties’

She continued, “I have no memories of him. My sister has met him on occasion, but I have never really felt like meeting him. I am not curious about him, I am happy the way I am, the way I have grown up. I am very settled in my own life.” Tabu’s parents got divorced when she was just 3 years old, and her father got marries to someone else, and has two daughters with his second wife.

Tabu has never been married, and she has often opened up about singlehood in various interviews. During a chat with Hindustan Times in 2017, she had said, “Honestly, it’s not that it has stopped bothering me; the fact remains that I’ve never been perturbed [by this] at all. I don’t see what the big deal is, being single or being not single. For me, it’s not a [yardstick for] assessing somebody. I mean, I don’t assess someone according to their marital status or whether they have children or not. And if people do it for me, I don’t know about it and don’t want to go there.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu has a few films in the lineup – including Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film with Vijay Sethupathi and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla opposite Akshay Kumar, scheduled to release this year.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Dhurandhar 2: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal's leaked pics from set has fans decoding Bade Saab's identity as film rules Netflix
Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Bade Saab
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Mayasabha
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
KCR
KCR agrees to police questioning after 'notice on wall' drama in Hyderabad
Palestine's Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin. (PTI Photo)
‘Want India to be a bridge between Israel, Palestine to end occupation’
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Bade Saab
Dhurandhar 2: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal's leaked pics from set has fans decoding Bade Saab's identity as film rules Netflix
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement