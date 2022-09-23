Tabu jokes about ‘reverse ageing’, says she once bought a cream for Rs 50,000 but will never make that mistake again

There hasn’t been a time when Tabu hasn’t been famous. Now 50 years old, Tabu’s career spans over three decades, and she’s only going from strength to strength. But while she has always been appreciated as an unusually talented actor, she has also epitomised grace and an old-school glamour.

In an interview with Film Companion, Tabu was asked what she’s doing to reverse-age. She laughed and said that there’s no particular routine that she follows, although she is aware of her image and she works to preserve it.

She laughed, “Koi secret nahi hai (There is no secret). Mithali, my makeup artist, was telling me, ‘Ma’am, skin is looking good, some home nuska you are doing or what?’ Some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”

Asked if ‘happiness’ is the reason behind her looks, Tabu said that some of it is probably down to genes, and added, “There’s nothing that I consciously do for my face and all, but of course, I’m aware and conscious that I better look a certain way. I will not purposely ruin anything that takes away from… But that’s with everyone, even if you’re not an actor. Everyone wants to look good and maintain a certain level of being presentable, and fit, and healthy, and mentally there. I try my best.”

The actor has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Maqbool and The Namesake, and most recently appeared in one of her biggest hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will soon be seen reuniting with director Vishal Bhardwaj on the Netflix film Khufiya, and will collaborate for the first time with his son, Asmaan, on the film Kuttay.