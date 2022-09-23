scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Tabu jokes about ‘reverse ageing’, says she once bought a cream for Rs 50,000 but will never make that mistake again

In an interview, Tabu discussed the importance of being presentable, and denied having any secret beauty regimen that is contributing to her 'reverse ageing'.

Tabu in Coolie No.1Tabu made her debut with Telugu film Coolie No.1. (Photo: Tabu/Instagram)

There hasn’t been a time when Tabu hasn’t been famous. Now 50 years old, Tabu’s career spans over three decades, and she’s only going from strength to strength. But while she has always been appreciated as an unusually talented actor, she has also epitomised grace and an old-school glamour.

In an interview with Film Companion, Tabu was asked what she’s doing to reverse-age. She laughed and said that there’s no particular routine that she follows, although she is aware of her image and she works to preserve it.

Also read |When Karan Johar told Tabu she was ‘wasted’ in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: ‘Didn’t want to steal the film from anybody…’

She laughed, “Koi secret nahi hai (There is no secret). Mithali, my makeup artist, was telling me, ‘Ma’am, skin is looking good, some home nuska you are doing or what?’ Some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”

Asked if ‘happiness’ is the reason behind her looks, Tabu said that some of it is probably down to genes, and added, “There’s nothing that I consciously do for my face and all, but of course, I’m aware and conscious that I better look a certain way. I will not purposely ruin anything that takes away from… But that’s with everyone, even if you’re not an actor. Everyone wants to look good and maintain a certain level of being presentable, and fit, and healthy, and mentally there. I try my best.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

The actor has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Maqbool and The Namesake, and most recently appeared in one of her biggest hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will soon be seen reuniting with director Vishal Bhardwaj on the Netflix film Khufiya, and will collaborate for the first time with his son, Asmaan, on the film Kuttay.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:14:26 am
Next Story

Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement