Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Tabu hits Ajay Devgn as he claims she prefers ‘bald boys’, retaliates he never went to college. Watch

Tabu and Ajay Devgn reveal each others' secrets on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as they appear together to promote their upcoming film Drishyam 2.

Tabu and Ajay DevgnTabu and Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on Drishyam 2 together. (Photo: Colors TV)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have known each other since both of them were teenagers. Apart from their personal bond of friendship, the duo has also collaborated professionally on a number of projects, including the likes of the upcoming Drishyam sequel, and Vijaypath, Bholaa, Thakshak among others in the past.

The two will be seen promoting their new thriller Drishyam 2 on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Recently, a promo from the same was shared by Colors TV on their social media. In the said clip, both Tabu and Devgn are seen pulling each other’s leg. When asked to write about Tabu’s prospective partner and the kind she would like to have, both the actors are seen scribbling something down. However, when Devgn is asked to reveal what he has written, his board says ‘Bald men’ as a furious Tabu — in mock anger — throws her pen at him while the audience erupts in laughter.

 

A little later, the two are asked to write down who was Ajay’s crush in college. Tabu’s board read, “Ye kabhi college gaye hi nahi (He never went to college).”

Also Read |Ranveer Singh has the mushiest reaction to Deepika Padukone’s cryptic post: ‘It’s time to give me a kiss’

In an earlier interview with PTI, Tabu had spoken about the bond she shares with the actor. Stating that he is like family, the actor had said, “The fact that we have known each other since we were like 13-years old, it’s become like family. It’s a relationship that has been there. So, when I walk on Vishal (Bhardwaj) and Ajay’s sets, I feel this is my world and this is my kingdom.”

Starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the lead, Drishyam 2 releases in theatres on November 18.

