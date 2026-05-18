Tabu gifted gold jewellery to Saroj Khan and her assistants after ‘Rang De’: ‘She was very happy’

Tabu isn’t just the queen of intense, deep performances; she has also demonstrated her mastery of comedy and villainy over the years, positioning herself as one of the few talents who can effortlessly ace any role and its journey. Aside from acting, she is also a powerhouse dancer and has impressed audiences with her moves in several movies.

One of her most iconic dance performances was in the track “Rang De” from director Govind Nihalani’s Thakshak (1999). Composed by AR Rahman, penned by Sukhwinder Singh and sung by Asha Bhonsle, “Rang De” remains one of the most iconic Bollywood songs of its decade, and Tabu’s performance in it is no less remarkable. Interestingly, the actor herself was extremely impressed by the choreography crafted by Saroj Khan for the track that she gifted her gold jewellery to show her appreciation.

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‘Tabu barely sat down during Rang De’s rehearsals’

“She worked very hard to master the moves. During the rehearsals, she barely sat down. Since her body is slightly stiff, she doesn’t have the flexibility required to master such moves easily. Hence, she practised a lot and showcased her skills in the end. We completed the song in 4-5 days,” dance artiste Rubina Khan revealed during a conversation with Bollywood Thikana.

Recalling that Tabu was extremely happy with the final output, Rubina said, “She was so happy, she gifted gold bangles to Saroj Khan. She also gifted a gold chain to her male assistant and a gold bracelet to her female assistant. That was the first time I saw an artiste do something like that. She was so happy that she pulled off the dance number.”

Rubina shared that Tabu didn’t forget about the background dancers and treated them well, too. “There were about 25-30 women and almost the same number of men. She gave each of us Rs 1,000. It was such a kind gesture from her.”

When Tabu took care of background dancer who hurt her foot

Reminiscing about another instance highlighting Tabu’s compassionate nature, Rubina said, “Once, we were recording a song that had some Kathak movement. At one point, we had to turn a particular way and stop at a specific pose. While we were doing it, one of the girls with us sprained her leg and fell. Tabu immediately stopped. At that moment, we felt she was no longer the heroine but just one among us. She sat down next to the injured dancer, kept her leg on her lap, and asked one of the crew members to bring a bandage and medicine.”

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“When the dancer tried to stop her, saying she would apply them herself, Tabu was like, ‘It’s not a problem. Don’t you see me as one of your own?’ She is extremely sweet that way. Although we worked together only rarely after that, she is a person I will never forget,” Rubina added.

About Thakshak

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Rahul Bose, Nethra Raghuraman, Govind Namdeo, and Amrish Puri in key roles, Thakshak is believed to be director Govind Nihalani’s first attempt at popular cinema. According to Box Office India, the action drama was a commercial disaster, grossing only Rs 6.52 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 6.5 crore.

DISCLAIMER: This article features behind-the-scenes recollections, production anecdotes, and personal observations shared by a industry crew member. The details reflect individual perspectives and nostalgic accounts from the film set rather than definitive administrative records.