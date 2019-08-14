First of Many: Tabu revisits Hum Naujawan

Tabu’s filmography boasts of critically acclaimed films like Maachis, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Maqbool and Cheeni Kum among more. The two-time National Award winner’s career is touching 35 years, but her charisma on the big screen hasn’t faded a bit.

When we asked Tabu about her memories of facing the camera for the first time, she hesitatingly revealed that since she was a child artiste before making her debut in a lead role, she does not remember much.

After a little prodding, the versatile actor revealed that the first time she faced a camera was for 1985 Dev Anand directorial Hum Naujawan.

Here’s all that Tabu went on to share about her first acting project.

1. How did your first acting project, Hum Naujawan, come to you?

It is a very long story. I was in school. I was spotted at a kid’s birthday party and taken to Dev Anand and I was cast immediately.

2. What do you remember of your first day on set?

I was 11 years. I can’t remember much.

3. Were you nervous?

Nervousness like anything! I thought I would die facing so many people and acting. I was too young also.

4. And who were your co-stars? How was the rapport with them when you got to meet or work with them again later?

Dev Anand. I was playing his daughter. After the film, I went back to school. I went back to finish my 10th standard. And I never wanted to come back!

5. If given a chance to go back to your debut role, what’s that one thing you’d like to change or do better?

I was a child artiste. When I started doing full-fledged roles, Pehla Pehla Pyar was my first release and Prem was the first project I signed. So I don’t know which is my first project. I got the biggest break in Prem. I couldn’t ask for more.

6. One film or role that inspired you to become an actor?

Nothing! I never wanted to be an actress. I just got pulled into it, and then I grew to like it after a few years. I worked with Gulzar ji. I got to do some great roles and meet some great people, then I started enjoying it.

(With inputs from Arushi Jain)