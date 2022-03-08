scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Tabu finishes shoot of second schedule of Khufiya

Khufiya marks Tabu's third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool and Haider.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
March 8, 2022 4:43:40 pm
Tabu on the sets of Khufiya.

Actor Tabu on Tuesday said she has finished shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film Khufiya. The Netflix movie marks the actor’s third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool and Haider. Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew. “End of schedule 2. #Khufiya,” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

 

Khufiya is billed as a film inspired by true events. It is based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.

“All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover,” the streamer had earlier shared.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, Khufiya began production last year. Tabu will also be seen in the caper thriller Kuttey, which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

She also has the comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the crime thriller Drishyam 2, and the action thriller Bholaa in the pipeline.

