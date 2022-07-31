When Shah Rukh Khan prank-called Satya actor JD Chakravarthy, Tabu cried thinking he was dead

July 31, 2022 6:51:26 pm
Actor JD Chakravarthy went down the memory lane as he recalled the time when he worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya in the eponymous role. From Shah Rukh Khan’s anonymous phone call the evening before Satya’s release, to Tabu thinking he was dead, the actor who plays Satya in the film revealed some untold stories.
Talking to ETimes, JD Chakravarthy recalled the time when Shah Rukh Khan called him with Mani Ratnam’s phone and asked him anonymously without introducing himself, “If ‘Satya’ is to become a disaster, what do you think we should do?” he asked.
An offended JD Chakravarthy asked who was calling and on being informed it was SRK, said that I may not be as talented and intelligent as you, so why don’t you tell me what we should do if ‘Satya’ turns out to be a disaster. Shah Rukh replied, “It’s simple. Replace Satya’s JD Chakravarthy with me. If you cast me, I will do one two ka four of the film”.
JD realised that Shah Rukh was joking. The superstar then went on to compliment JD Chakravarthy and the film.
He also revealed that Tabu thought that he was really dead after watching the movie. The actor said, “Tabu has seen the film and she was crying thinking that I was really dead.” The actor also recalled the time when his crew advised him not to show the movie to his mother because no mother can see her own son dying in the realistic way in which the film was shot.
This month, Satya turned 22 years old. The movie, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar went on to win numerous awards, including six Filmfare Awards and a National Award.
