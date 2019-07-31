Tabu: The character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing

Jawaani Jaaneman has been generating buzz from the time it was announced. First, we saw Saif Ali Khan and his on-screen daughter Alaia F at the Cricket World Cup in England. Now we know that Tabu has joined the cast.

While the film marks Alaia F’s debut in Bollywood, we are quite curious to know more about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s pairing, as they are coming together after a long time.

Tabu is quite excited about Jawaani Jaaneman. “Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” she said.

Jawaani Janeman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Nitin has helmed films like Filmistaan (2012), Mitron (2018) and Notebook (2019).

From what we know, Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and daughter, with fun, emotions and lots of heartwarming moments thrown in.

Talking about backing the film, Jackky Bhagnani said, “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team is a great start. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir’s unique talent of telling stories in the most relatable manner has led to a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”

Producer Jay Shewakramani added, “As the title suggests, Jawaani Jaaneman has got a very young, fresh and energetic feel to it. With seasoned actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu along with the promising debutante Alaia F, expect the unexpected!”

Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.