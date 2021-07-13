Tabu celebrates 30 years of her debut Coolie No 1: ‘Slightly unbelievable’

It has been three decades since Tabu made her debut with 1991 Telugu film Coolie No.1, which starred the actor with Venkatesh Daggubati. On Monday evening, Tabu shared a video of the film’s popular song titled “Kotha Kothaga.” Along with the video, she wrote how it is unbelievable for her that it has been 30 years since her debut.

“Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude,” she wrote.

She also thanked the directors and producers for giving her the first film. “To thank Rama Naidu sir,Suresh Naidu,Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release ,for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom,I will always be Paapa.(baby in Telugu :)) My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life. Thank you Gurugaru. I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey,” she concluded.

As soon as she posted the video, many of her fans and friends from the industry dropped in messages to congratulate Tabu on her 30 years of journey in cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote “wow” while Sushanth Akkineni wished her a “Happy 30.” YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, “So you were 2 years old when you did this film? Nice!” One of her fans mentioned that the film industry and her fans are “blessed to have been able to witness magic you create on screen.”

After making her debut, there was no looking back for Tabu. The actor went on to feature in several hit films, including Maachis, Saajan Chale Sasural, Ninne Pelladata, Biwi No.1, Virasat and Chandni Bar, to name a few. On the work front, Tabu was last seen in superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which marked her comeback to Telugu films. She also featured in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy in which she played the role of Saaeda Bai. This year, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 up for release.