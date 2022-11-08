Farah Khan hosts Tabu’s birthday-cum-pajama party, kicks everyone out at 11 pm. See inside pics

Trust girlfriends have the best birthday plans for each other. Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty came together to celebrate Tabu’s birthday and the photos are everything. The girlfriends planned to visit Shilpa’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai and dressed up formally for it. However, their outing turned into a cosy pajama party at Farah’s house.

The choreographer-filmmaker shared a picture from their time together on social media. Farah wrote in the caption, “Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutiful s birthday dressed in formals😜thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Reacting to her hilarious taunt, Shilpa Shetty replied on the post, writing, “promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo😂🤣♥️♥️Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan♥️♥️.”

Friends and fans were quick to drop sweet comments on the post. While Gauahar Khan and Mukesh Chhabra posted multiple heart emojis, fans too could not have enough of the beautiful photo. “power of woman unity pathan always fan farah mam Thanks share this moment🔥🔥🔥🔥,” write one while another one added “Shilpa mem sach me aap bahot khubsurat ho 😍❤️😍❤️😍🔥🔥aapke liye mere pass bolne ka koi sabd hi nhi hai 👌.” Many called the trio ‘beautiful’ while a few lauded the friendship these women share.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty recalls making Revathi cry because she showed up in full makeup to play an HIV positive character in Phir Milenge

Shilpa Shetty posted photos from the party on her Instagram stories. Shilpa Shetty posted photos from the party on her Instagram stories.

Shilpa Shetty also gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration that included scrumptious food and even a cake. She also mentioned how Farah threw everyone out after 11 pm. “@tabutifool soo glad we could celebrate ure birthday and you. @farahkhankunder love nights at your home, food is always served before 9pm and kicked out before 11pm. Jus the way I like it.”

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She next has Drishyam 2 and Bhola with Ajay Devgn in the kitty. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web show Indian Police Force.