Tabu and Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj thriller Khufiya: ‘Expect nothing but sheer thrill’

Tabu on Thursday morning shared that she is reuniting with her Maqbool and Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj for a film titled Khufiya. The project also features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Sharing the news on Instagram, Tabu wrote, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my reuniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.”

Tabu’s colleague Manisha Koirala seemed excited at the announcement and wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations Hun ❤️ waiting for yet another fab film and performance from you.” Fans also dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments box.

Ali also took to Instagram to share the happy news and penned, “Redefining your definition of thrillers. Get ready for a gripping ride with none other than @vishalrbhardwaj. Presenting #Khufiya, coming very soon only on @netflix_in! @ashishvidyarthi1 @tabutiful @wamiqagabbi.” This is the first time Ali and Tabu will be sharing screen space.

Tabu, who currently has a long line of projects waiting for release, keeps her fans updated about her professional life via social media. The talented actor has, on multiple occasions, shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Apart from this, Tabu has Bheeshma Parvam in her kitty. The Malayalam film features Mammootty in the lead. Tabu was last seen in the 2020 Hindi film Jawani Jaaneman and the BBC Mira Nair show A Suitable Boy.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal also has a slew of projects in his bag. The actor has Fukrey 3, Happy Ab Bhag Jayegi and the Hollywood flick Death on the Nile in the pipeline. He last featured in Netflix anthology Ray.