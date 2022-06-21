When Tabu revealed Ajay Devgn threatened to beat up boys who talked to her: ‘I am single today because of him’

Actors Tabu and Ajay Devgn have always been considered one of the iconic 90’s on-screen pairings. The duo has starred in several blockbusters together and share a close friendship. With Ajay Devgn, Tabu has acted in films such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019). The two stars will also share screen space in Drishyam 2 and Bholaa, an action-drama which is a remake of Tamil movie Kaithi.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Tabu revealed that Ajay Devgn was one of her close friends during her growing up years. “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did,” she said.

She also joked that she had asked him to find someone for her marry. “If there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is a like a child and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he’s around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection,” she added.

Later, when she spoke to RJ Siddharth Kanan, she said that Ajay Devgn will never ask her to get married and settle down. “They know me too well. They know what’ good for me.” When Siddharth asked what is good for Tabu, Ajay answered, “We are good for her.” He said that they’ve always been this way since childhood. Prodded further on why she hasn’t settled down, she says that she settled well within his family. “Hum inke family mein settle ho gaye, doston ki family apni family hai (We have settled into his family).”

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s upcoming film Drishyam 2 will release on November 18, 2022.