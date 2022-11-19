scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Tabassum dies, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ranvir Shorey lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Tabassum, who died on Friday at the age of 78.

Tabassum ran the popular YouTube channel Tabassum Talkies.

Veteran actor Tabassum has died. Best know for a handful of roles as a child artiste and her popular celebrity chat show as an adult, Tabassum began her career at the age of three and achieved further fame via her show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. She was 78. Tributes began pouring in shortly after news of her demise spread.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Actress & Anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti 🙏.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on Twitter, “Oh no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood gone! ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan’ is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace. 😞🙏🏽.”

The Cine and TV Artiste’s Association condoled her death in a social media post: “#CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Tabassum (Member since 1994).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

Naved Jafri tweeted, “Her smile put a smile on millions of faces.The room lit up with her persona and radiant smile.Always full of positive energy. A brilliant speaker,writer &poet.She was family and we will always miss @tabassumgovil aunty 🙏.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “No words can do justice to your voice & ever smiling personality. Never saw her sad. Always full of positive energies which she used to spread around. Will miss you #Tabassum ji. A great loss to d film & tv industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏.”

Also read |Veteran actor Tabassum, best known for child roles and Bollywood talk show, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947) followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). Later in Deedar (1951). Her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).

Advertisement

Her son Hoshang Govil told indianexpress.com that her death came as a shock to the family, and that she suffered two cardiac arrests in two minutes after being rushed to the hospital on Friday evening. “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 07:26:16 pm
Next Story

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement