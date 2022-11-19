Tabassum dies, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ranvir Shorey lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Veteran actor Tabassum has died. Best know for a handful of roles as a child artiste and her popular celebrity chat show as an adult, Tabassum began her career at the age of three and achieved further fame via her show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. She was 78. Tributes began pouring in shortly after news of her demise spread.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Actress & Anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti 🙏.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on Twitter, “Oh no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood gone! ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan’ is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace. 😞🙏🏽.”

The Cine and TV Artiste’s Association condoled her death in a social media post: “#CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Tabassum (Member since 1994).”

Naved Jafri tweeted, “Her smile put a smile on millions of faces.The room lit up with her persona and radiant smile.Always full of positive energy. A brilliant speaker,writer &poet.She was family and we will always miss @tabassumgovil aunty 🙏.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “No words can do justice to your voice & ever smiling personality. Never saw her sad. Always full of positive energies which she used to spread around. Will miss you #Tabassum ji. A great loss to d film & tv industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏.”

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947) followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). Later in Deedar (1951). Her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).

Her son Hoshang Govil told indianexpress.com that her death came as a shock to the family, and that she suffered two cardiac arrests in two minutes after being rushed to the hospital on Friday evening. “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes.”