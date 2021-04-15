Tabassum back home after recovering from Covid-19, son dismisses reports she has Alzheimer’s

Veteran actor Tabassum, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for Covid-19 related complications, has tested negative for the virus and is back home, confirmed her son, Hoshang Govil.

In a statement, Hoshang Govil said, “With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior… Thank you for your constant support. God is great.”

Tabassum had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. About her diagnosis, Hoshang had said, “She wasn’t feeling well, her blood pressure was a bit high so we got her tested for Covid-19 and it turned out she was positive. But she wasn’t severely affected. She was asymptomatic. But to be on a safer side, we got her admitted.”

The 76-year-old actor tested negative for the virus on April 13th. She was in the hospital for about 8-9 days, her son had said.

A picture of a frail Tabassum had been making rounds suggesting that she is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, but her son debunked these “rumours”. He had said, “I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes.”

Tabassum is a film actress and and a talk show host, she started her career as a child actress in 1947. She later had a successful television career as the host of first TV talk show of Indian television — Doordarshan’s Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. As a feature film actress she has worked in films including Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Heer Ranjha (1970), Chameli Ki Shadi (1976) and her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).