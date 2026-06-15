Taare Zameen Par’s Yohaan left Bollywood, is now a gold medalist dentist and pilot in the UK

When Taare Zameen Par hit theatres in 2007, it wasn’t just another Bollywood release. The Aamir Khan directorial became a cultural phenomenon, sparking important conversations about parenting, the education system, and the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities. More importantly, it introduced audiences to two memorable young actors — Darsheel Safary and Sachet Engineer. While Darsheel continues to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry, Sachet seemingly vanished from the spotlight after the film’s success. Nearly two decades later, fans who remember him as Ishaan Awasthi’s loving elder brother might be surprised to learn that he is now a successful dentist based in the UK — and a licensed pilot in the making.

Yohaan aka Sachet is now a dentist

Sachet Engineer, who played Yohaan Nandkishore Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, portrayed the ideal elder sibling. Academically bright, skilled at table tennis, and fiercely protective of his younger brother, Yohaan was everything Ishaan wasn’t. While Ishaan struggled with letters and numbers, Yohaan excelled in the classroom. Interestingly, life seems to have imitated art for Sachet.

Sachet Engineer is now a certified dentist. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram) Sachet Engineer is now a certified dentist. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram)

Unlike many child actors who continued chasing fame, Sachet chose academics. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his M.Clin.Dent in Periodontology from the prestigious UCL Eastman Dental Institute in London and is a registered member of the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). He has also cleared both parts of the Overseas Registration Examination (ORE), making him eligible to practise dentistry in the UK.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, shared last post hours before death

Before moving abroad, he graduated from DY Patil University and even earned a gold medal in Periodontology — proving that Yohaan’s academic excellence wasn’t just limited to the screen. But dentistry isn’t his only passion.

Sachet is also a pilot in the making

Although his Instagram account is private, occasional glimpses into his life reveal another impressive achievement. In 2024, Sachet shared a photograph from the cockpit of an aircraft, revealing his love for flying. “Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last,” he wrote.

Sachet shared his love for aircraft and flying them. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram) Sachet shared his love for aircraft and flying them. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram)

Sachet comes from a film family

For someone who once charmed audiences as a child actor, the journey to becoming a dentist and pilot may seem unexpected. Yet, acting was never really part of his grand plan. In a 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sachet revealed that landing Taare Zameen Par was nothing more than a happy accident.

Story continues below this ad

“I am from a film family. My grandmother, Krishna Kumari Seth, was an actress while my grandfather, Suraj Prakash, was a producer. So I was always surrounded by the world of films, though I didn’t plan to get into the field. The makers were originally auditioning my younger brother. I just happened to be there and they asked me, ‘Why don’t you also audition?’ I did, and a month later, I got a call. I was 11 at that time,” he recalled.

The film’s massive success made him an instantly recognisable face. Film offers followed, but Sachet turned them all down.

Sachet Engineer aka Yohaan Awasthi. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram) Sachet Engineer aka Yohaan Awasthi. (Photo: Sachet Engineer/Instagram)

“People started recognising me on the streets. I would just smile. I’ve grown quite a bit, but still people are able to guess. Or they feel they’ve seen me somewhere. I did a couple of commercials later on. I got a few film offers but didn’t take them up because I wanted to pursue my education before I got sidetracked,” he said.

Interestingly, Sachet had not completely shut the door on acting. During the same interview, he admitted that he would love to return to the industry once he completed his education. Four years later, however, there has been no sign of a comeback.