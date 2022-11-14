scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary makes comeback with Capital A small a, watch trailer

Capital A small a, starring Darsheel Safary and Revathi Pillai in the lead roles, will premiere on November 17 on Amazon miniTV.

darsheel safaryDarsheel Safary’s Capital A small a will stream on Amazon miniTV.

Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary is all set to make a comeback with the short film Capital A small a. The short film, also starring Revathi Pillai in the lead role, is all set to release on November 17 on Amazon miniTV.

The trailer of Capital A small a conjures up stills of a sweet adolescent love affair between Aadi (Darsheel) and Aanshi (Revathi), and also makes you feel the tingle of a first crush. Additionally, it discusses teenagers’ insecurities and fears and how they affect them. The film is directed and co-written by Sumit Suresh Kumar along with Gaurav Joshi.

Talking about the film, director Sumit Kumar Suresh said, “Romance dramas hold a special place in the hearts of the viewer. Generally, in life, society and its perception matter a lot to many. The saying ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ has ruined many relationships, but with Capital A small a, we wish to transform the perception and hope people only focus on one’s happiness. We hope that these two youngsters, Aanshi and Aadi, with their journey of acceptance bring about a change in the way people view bonds and relationships.”

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Darsheel Safary had opened up about how things had slowed down for him because of the pandemic. The actor had revealed that he is looking forward to working with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and said, “I want to work with them. Who wouldn’t? Janhvi and Sara are established names in the industry. I believe everyone gets his or her chance. Maybe in a couple of years, I will get mine, too.”

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:20:28 pm
