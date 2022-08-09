scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Taapsee Pannu movie Shabaash Mithu to stream soon on Voot Select

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shaabash Mithu presents the story of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer Mithali Raj.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 9, 2022 5:32:11 pm
taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in Shaabash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu-led Shabaash Mithu, a sports drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will have its OTT debut on Voot Select, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji from a script by Priya Aven, the film presents the story of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer, Mithali Raj.

The movie, which released in theatres on July 15, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life.

Also Read |Shabaash Mithu movie review: Taapsee Pannu is much better than this Srijit Mukerji film

Taapsee Pannu said she is excited about the digital release of Shabaash Mithu and looks forward to the reaction of the audience.

“I am very excited with its release on Voot Select as now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India cricket superstar Mithali Raj.

“I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment, and really looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the movie’s OTT release,” the 35-year-old actor said.

Also Read |From Shabaash Mithu to Chakda Xpress: Bollywood films that celebrate women sportspersons

Voot Select will announce the film’s digital release date soon.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu also features seasoned actor Vijay Raaz.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:32:11 pm

