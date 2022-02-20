Taapsee Pannu wraps up Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, calls it a therapeutic experience

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Sunday said she has completed the shoot of her film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and called it a therapeutic experience.

The investigative comedy, written and directed by Breathe Into The Shadows co-writer Arshad Syed, features Taapsee as a feisty cop. Pratik Gandhi will play a chauvinistic brat, who finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Pannu’s character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his.

Taapsee Pannu, 34, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers about completing the shoot of the film.

“And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience!,” she said.

In a lengthy note, thanking her co-actor Pratik Gandhi, director Syed and the makers, Pannu said she will always cherish the experience of working on the project.

“I had a blast being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avatar,” she said. She further expressed gratitude to producers Roy Kapur Films and Junglee Pictures for pampering her on the set.

Talking about her co-star Pratik Gandhi, Taapsee Pannu said she is thankful to him to help her perform better. “@pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being a co-star who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for the world to see THE Gagan!,”she said.

Gandhi commented on Pannu’s post and said he had a great time working with her on the movie. Sharing a post on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Here’s to @taapsee , ACP Komal Sharma as she wraps up for the film #WohLadkiHaiKahaan and this crazy journey with me, Gagan Agarwal. Thank you for being you, the energy, discipline and focus you bring along with your craft.”

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is set to release this year.