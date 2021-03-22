Taapsee Pannu wraps Dobaara, Anurag Kashyap says she has given her best performance

Anurag Kashyap called Dobaara a 'one of a kind' thriller. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Dobaara. The actor posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Last day of being Anatara,” revealing her character’s name in the film. She also posted videos on her Instagram stories in which the actor was seen sharing some happy moments with Kashyap on the sets.

In the video, Taapsee and Anurag are heard discussing the former’s performance in the film. While Taapsee lauded her performance, Anurag agrees with the actor and says that he will give himself a medal for her performance. “Last day on the set. So, making sure we show a lot of love on our own selves,” Taapsee wrote as she described the video.

In another video, Taapsee revealed a bit more about Dobaara. She said, “I only shot for 23 days for this film. It is not a dark film. It is not a regular Anurag Kashyap film.”

Dobaara marks Anurag and Taapsee’s third collaboration. The two, who are teaming up after Manmarziyaan (2018) called the film a “one of its kind thriller.”

“This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far, and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre,” Taapsee said in a statement while Kashyap added that his “vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience.”

On the work front, Taapsee is currently shooting for Shhabaash Mithu, a Mithali Raj biopic. She has been sharing photos on Instagram, giving a sneak-peek into her preparation for the film. Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba in her kitty.