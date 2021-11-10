scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Taapsee Pannu wraps Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu: ‘Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022’

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu went on floors in Mumbai in April, but its shoot was put on hold due to the the second wave of Covid-19.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
November 10, 2021 12:00:37 am
Shabaash Mithu taapsee pannuThis image from the sets of Shabaash Mithu was shared by Taapsee Pannu on Instagram. (Photo: taapsee/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday said she has finished filming for her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu, the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. In the film, the Thappad star essays the role of the Indian women’s cricket team captain.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture announcing the wrap.

“I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won’t be just a gentleman’s game. Even we will have our team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It’s a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue,” Pannu wrote.

 

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia after the latter had to quit the project owing to a change in schedule.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu went on floors in Mumbai in April, but its shoot was put on hold due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The makers have also shot the film at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground in London.

Pannu was recently seen in another sports drama, Rashmi Rocket and has a packed slate with films like Looop Lapeta, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and thriller Blurr, her maiden production venture.

