Friday, December 27, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to star in murder mystery Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for murder mystery Haseen Dillruba. The film will be directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 17, 2019 3:21:49 pm
taapsee pannu and vikrant massey in Haseen Dillruba Haseen Dillruba will mark Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s first project together.(Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for murder mystery Haseen Dillruba. The film will be directed by Vinil Mathew, who previously directed 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Kanika Dhillon, the scribe of Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya, has penned the script.

The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

“Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script,” Rai said in a statement.

 

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros International, said, “Unlike other thriller genres, Haseen Dillruba is not just edgy. It’s a perfect blend of entertainment and something which will cater to larger masses. I am glad to be associated with this film.”

Sharma described the film as an “edge-of-the-seat entertainer”.

“Kanika Dhillon and Vinil Mathew are out to bring something very exciting and thrilling,” he added.

Ace composer Amit Trivedi will be giving music for the film, which has a release date of September 18, 2020.

