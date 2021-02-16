Looop Lapeta new still: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin introduce us to their world of fire and ice

After introducing her character Savi from the world of Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin. On Tuesday, Taapsee shared a still from the film that captures a sweet moment between Taapsee’s Savi and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Satya.

Describing the photo, Taapsee wrote, “For Satya, it was love at the first fight. And me, I just wanted to stay still after all the running around. In the fight against life, we became pain-killers for each other. Enter the world of fire n ice.”

Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main… Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi.

Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat

ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya.

Enter their world of fire n ice ! #LooopLapeta

Later, Tahir also posted the picture on his Instagram account with a long note.

“Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we’re together I can feel time standstill. When you laugh it seems to slip by. We obviously bend the definition of time and now, quite literally, that must be put to the test. The only stakes higher than live or die are love & loss. So run, run like you must to keep us going! I place my bets on you,” Tahir wrote.

Earlier, Taapsee mentioned that she will miss being on the sets of Looop Lapeta as it was “one of those films” where she got a lot of love from all the departments.

Looop Lapeta, which is the official Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run, has been helmed by Aakash Bhatia and produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari. On the work front, while Tahir is waiting for the release of Kabir Khan’s 83′, Taapsee will be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Do Baara and Haseen Dilruba.