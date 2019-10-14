Taapsee Pannu on Thappad wrap up: It’s gonna be tough moving on to the next one

Actor Taapsee Pannu has wrapped Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. The film, which explores a dimension of a man-woman relationship, stars Taapsee in the lead role.

Talking about the film’s wrap, Taapsee said it is going to be hard for her to move on to her next project.

“Final pack up on #Thappad

31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the times I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director ( in this case I got lucky twice ) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort , too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set. Damn! It’s gonna be tough moving on to the next one… Until we shake the world again….. @anubhavsinhaa I shall haunt u as your nutritionist if not an actor!” the Mulk actor wrote along with a picture she shared from the film’s sets.

Earlier, she had expressed how thrilled she was to be a part of Thappad, “This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years…. ❤️❤️❤️ Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed,” she wrote.

Apart from Taapsee, Thappad stars an ensemble of actors such as Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya, Maya Sarao, Naila Grewal and Gracy Goswami.

Kumud Mishra and debutant Pavail Gulati will also be seen playing pivotal characters.

Thappad will release on March 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is busy promoting her Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh. She will soon start filming for Rashmi Rocket.