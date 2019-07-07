Taapsee Pannu teams up with Anubhav Sinha for her next

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. The actor, who already has films such as Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh in her kitty, has signed yet another project. Taapsee is collaborating with director Anubhav Sinha, who is basking in the success of his latest release Article 15.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram. The photo features Taapsee with Anubhav Sinha. She captioned the image as, “Cheers to the new beginning…. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. And it becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinhaa 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for!”

“And of course, new beginnings need to be celebrated with some kickass food from Munna Da Dhaba!” the post continued to read.

The untitled project will mark Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha’s second project together. Earlier, the two had teamed up for Mulk, a 2018 release.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha is happy with the response Article 15 has been getting from critics as well as the audience.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer received 3 stars from The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta, who in her review mentioned, “Sinha set the bar high with Mulk, which brought back the words Hindu and Muslim, and everything they stand for, back into mainstream cinema. Article 15, which comes less than a year later, is not as impactful as Mulk, but it is as important a film. Corrosive religious fundamentalism divides us; caste keeps us separated in perpetuity.”

“To make films which topline these subjects is a way of getting us to talk, and, in an ideal world, start some kind of a push-back against injustice and oppression, things we have dangerously begun taking for granted. Article 15 may have an unsatisfactory element or two, but as a film, it rushes in to reclaim the grounds we have ceded. It is what is needed– a clarion call, a bugle, a calling-out– all rolled in one,” she added.