Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad to release on February 28

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s next, Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, will release on February 28 next year.

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the first look of her character in the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of a woman who walks out of a marriage after her husband slaps her.

“#Thappad. Reuniting with the man who has taken reinventing’ to some other level. @anubhavsinha, looking forward to showing you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha, Thappad will release on 28 Feb 2020 @tseries#BenarasMediaWorks”

The actor, known for films such as Pink, Mulk and Badla, had earlier called Thappad an ode to India women and described it as a film which explores gender dynamics in relationships.

Thappad reunites Taapsee and Sinha after their critically acclaimed hit, Mulk.

