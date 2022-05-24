Taapsee Pannu goes on a lunch date with Mathias Boe. See photos

Taapsee Pannu was on Tuesday spotted in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend and India’s badminton doubles coach Mathias Boe. Taapsee and Mathias were clicked together after their lunch date.

Taapsee has kept her relationship with Mathias private. But, fans are treated to insights into their relationship on special occasions. Their latest public appearance has come days after India’s win at Thomas Cup. Mathias was a coach of the badminton team, which made history at the tournament.

Earlier this month, sharing a picture of the India’s men’s badminton team on her Instagram stories, Taapsee congratulated Mathias. She wrote on the picture, “Mr. Coach, you made us proud.” Mathias also shared his team’s picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “What a performance, what a team. Thomas Cup gold.”

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another picture of the couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another picture of the couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is busy with interesting projects. She will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Celebrating the news, Taapsee tweeted, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko puri shiddat se chaaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane mein lag jaati hai’ cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage but finally ‘All is Well.'”

Last week, Taapsee announced her next production venture, Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.