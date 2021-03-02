‘Solution or a punishment’: Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra react as SC asks rape accused if he is ready to marry the survivor

Taapsee Pannu is among those Bollywood celebrities who are vocal about social issues. The Thappad actor recently reacted to the Supreme Court’s asking a rape accused if he is willing to marry the survivor. Singer Sona Mohapatra and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar also reacted to news reports in the matter.

A Supreme Court bench asked a state government employee, who is facing charges of raping a minor if he intended to marry the victim. When the accused replied that he had wanted to do so earlier but was married to someone else now, the apex court rejected his appeal. But the bench gave the petitioner interim protection from arrest for four weeks during which he can seek regular bail from the sessions court.

Reacting to the same, Taapsee asked if the victim was ever asked if she wants to marry the man. The actor wrote on Twitter, “Did someone ask the girl this question? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment? Plain simple DISGUST!”

Sona Mohapatra found the verdict ‘disturbing’. “This is sickening & deeply disturbing. A rapist marrying his victim has been a gory & repulsive bollywood solution in the past, how can a Supreme Court of #India fall to these levels?” the singer shared on Twitter.

I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’

Whatsoever

Unable to understand how did the Supreme Court thought of ‘marriage’ as a solution, Atul Kasbekar tweeted, “I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’. Whatsoever. Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?”