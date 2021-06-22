Taapsee Pannu slays in saree, shares sneak peek of her ‘special sweet catch up’ with Shriya Saran

Fans of Taapsee Pannu look forward to two things – her movies and her travel diaries. The actor makes sure to unwind by going on vacations with her sister Shagun Pannu. This time, Taapsee and Shagun are vacationing in Russia. After visiting Moscow, the sisters are now in Saint Petersburg.

On Monday evening, Taapsee treated her fans to a picture of herself slaying in a saree. In the picture, Taapsee is seen crossing the road. She is seen wearing a saree, which has been paired with sneakers.

“These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!” she captioned the picture. As soon as she dropped the photo, her colleagues posted comments on the photo. While Dia Mirza wrote, “Love it,” Jacqueline Fernandez found the look “so cool”. Lakshmi Manchu, meanwhile, wrote that she is loving the “saree vibes”. Shagun Pannu tagged the picture as “Rani Kashyap on the streets of St. Petersburg.” Rani Kashyap is Taapsee Pannu’s character in her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba, which will release on Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu also shared that she met Shriya Saran. In a picture shared by Taapsee, the actor is seen posing with Shriya, Shagun and Shriya’s husband Andrei Koscheev. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “This was such a special sweet catch up! See you both in Mumbai soon.”

Apart from Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee Pannu has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu and Jana Gana Mana in her kitty.