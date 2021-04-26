Taapsee Pannu shreds a troll who called her ‘sasti maal’: ‘Don’t crowd my timeline with your nonsense’

Taapsee Pannu has reacted strongly after a troll called her “sasti maal” amid her attempts to amplify the need of those suffering from Covid-19. The angry actor told off the troll in no uncertain terms, asking the person to come back when the ‘country gets back to breathing properly’.

It happened when a Twitter user tweeted to her, “Apni car de de pannu…sab kaam twitter per hi karegi…baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se.” Taapsee soon quoted the tweet and wrote back, “Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!”

Taapsee Pannu strongly replied to a troll. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter) Taapsee Pannu strongly replied to a troll. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Taapsee had recently called Twitter the most toxic platform of social media. She, however, said how people have come together to extend support to those suffering from the coronavirus on the platform gives her hope.

Appreciating Twitterati for extending support as India fights the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, she tweeted that she doesn’t regret being on the microblogging site even though it is “one of the most toxic platforms of social media.”

“There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful (sic),” Taapsee wrote.

Soon enough, she received praise from her fans, while many appealed to her and other celebrities to extend help to people who need it.