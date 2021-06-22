Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu gets new director, Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia

Taapsee Pannu starerr Shabaash Mithu, biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, which was earlier being directed by Rahul Dholakia will now be directed by Srijit Mukherji. Dholakia announced that he is quitting the film owing to scheduling conflicts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shabaash Mithu went on floors on April 5, days before the Maharashtra government halted film and television shoots due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, producer Ajit Andhare announced that Rahul has stepped down from the director’s chair and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, known for films like Jaatishwar and Gumnami, will take over.

“Covid disruptions have required rescheduling of shoot and as a result, Rahul is moving on from Shabaash Mithu. It’s unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time Rahul has to part ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for that and wish him the very best. Srijit Mukherji will now take over the director’s mantle. Srijit has worked with us closely on Ray (upcoming film on Netflix) and our plans of making a cricket film together will now come to fruition. I am sure he will bring all his passion and craft to this dream film,” said Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, in a statement.

Rahul Dholakia, in his note, said that parting ways from Shabaash Mithu was a tough decision. “There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. Covid messed up everyone’s schedules, mine was no different. Unfortunately, I won’t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare on the life of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj.”

“The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions- in covid, in lockdowns; at all times, the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket is commendable. Taapsee’s passion to immerse herself in the character made it a delight to work with her. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it,” Rahul said.

For Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is the perfect project to immerse in as he is a huge cricket fan. “Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali’s tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon,” he said.