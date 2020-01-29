Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu.

The first look of Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu is out. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will be based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

The poster features Taapsee as an intense Mithali in action. The poster was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “Time to stand up for the Women in Blue! Presenting the first look of #ShabaashMithu. A Viacom18 Studios film.”

Mithali Raj, 37, had retired last year from the T20 format. However, she is still the One Day International captain.

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared a post teasing the first look of Shabaash Mithu. The caption read, “Keep watching this space for first of its kind… for the first time ever… coz there won’t be another #MithaliRaj #ShabaashMithu #ComingSoon.”

Shabaash Mithu has been helmed by Rahul Dholakia, who last directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh.

Shabaash Mithu will release on February 5, 2021.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd