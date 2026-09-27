Taapsee Pannu on secret wedding: ‘My husband, his family didn’t sign up for this scrutiny’

It’s been almost three years since Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. However, not only did she keep it a hush-hush affair, she’s also not released the official wedding pictures or the wedding video yet. The actor recently explained the rationale behind sticking to that stand all this while.

Sharing why she didn’t announce her wedding, Taapsee Pannu said, “Why should I have a public announcement? I’ve always kept my personal and professional lives apart. Not that I want to hide them, am scared or embarrassed of them. But I’ve refrained from making announcements. I think it’s personal, and I’d want to keep it like that. It feels very weird to put out a press note or a deck of photos and videos.”

Taapsee added that whoever knew both of them personally, and has been a part of their journey, was there at the wedding. “They all have the pictures and videos. All of them were given the edited videos of all the ceremonies 24 hours after the event. They were requested not to post them, and they were all sensible enough to respect that,” said Taapsee. She also claimed that she’s more than happy to show the pictures and videos to those whom she knows personally, but weren’t present for the wedding.

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Taapsee Pannu on leaked wedding video

There was only one video that leaked from the wedding festivities of Taapsee Pannu in Udaipur. “That was very embarrassing. But that happens with people who’re not invited by you, but by your family. Your family wants them to be there, but you maybe don’t know them enough. Some of them didn’t understand the basic brief given to them,” she lamented.

However, Taapsee said she “didn’t mince words” to either her family or the guest who leaked the video. “I wanted to be respectful enough to not take away their phones. That’s very childish. I would want to believe that those people will value it when I’m cordially telling them that even if you click pictures, please don’t post them. Almost everybody was clicking videos,” added Taapsee, clarifying that the guest who leaked the video wasn’t from the film industry. “Knowing the kind of a private person I am, they dare not (post pictures),” said the actor, laughing.

Taapsee on her husband’s private life

Taapsee Pannu said her decision to keep her wedding photos and videos private was also driven by her desire to shield Mathias from the kind of public scrutiny she routinely faces. “When you see a picture or a video, it’s not just about me. It’s about a lot of other people, including my husband, who’s not the kind of public figure I am. He’s a sports star, but people are not that crazy about the personal life of the person, especially in this part of the world and the kind of a sport he’s in. So, he’s open to the kind of scrutiny I’m used to,” explained Taapsee.

She also argued that the scrutiny would not be limited to her husband, but also their guests. “If I put out a picture, our guests will also be scrutinized. Whether it’s good or bad comes later. They didn’t sign up for it. I signed up for it, so I can’t make them go through that kind of scrutiny,” the actor added.

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Taapsee on her love story with Mathias

Taapsee Pannu quipped that she never cried during her vidaai, as her husband Mathias Boe spends more time with her in India than he does in his native Denmark. “Whose vidaai really happened? Considering Mathais spends more time in India with me, his family should realise it was his vidaai. I had to do it just for the sake of the ceremony. My friends just cried out of happiness that I finally got married. I’d lost hope otherwise. I was laughing, even during the pheras,” recalled the actor.

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Taapsee then revealed that she’d been dating Mathias since 2013, the year she debuted in Bollywood with David Dhawan’s buddy comedy Chashme Baddoor. “I’ve held him close to me all these years because I don’t think I can do better. I think this is the best decision I’ve made in my life. We’ve been together for 13 years because of an extreme sense of security. Most importantly, there’s immense respect. Love comes after that. A relationship won’t last if there’s no respect. Respect the person if you want to keep the relationship going, and love will follow,” added Taapsee.