Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: ‘But with SRK…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is more than a year away from its theatrical release, but fans couldn’t resist clicking — and eventually leaking — pictures from the team’s recent schedule in the United Kingdom.

Several pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu surfaced on the internet last month while they were filming the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. It was also reported that the filmmaker was not pleased and had in fact heightened security on set to avoid further revelation of the actors’ looks.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Taapsee said both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were not happy with the leaks. “They tried to not… But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge (London), there is only so much you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that pictures came out.

“But it is not like, ‘Oh the look has now been revealed, a look which would have made us unrecognisable’. It wasn’t that, but Raju sir likes to keep (things under wraps). If you look at it, he has not even released a single poster or teaser. There was an announcement video which he shot casually with Shah Rukh sir and released,” the actor said.

One of the viral pictures from the schedule revealed Shah Rukh looking dishevelled, down on his knees, sporting a red jacket, while Taapsee was clicked standing next to him, carrying a backpack.

Dunki, which reportedly chronicles the use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA, marks the first screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and Taapsee. It is also the first time that both the actors are working with Rajkumar Hirani, known for directing blockbusters like Sanju, 3 Idiots and PK.

Taapsee said the filmmaker and the superstar didn’t like the way pictures surfaced on social media because the plan was to introduce the audience to the film’s world through official units. “Raju sir’s idea is, ‘I want to first finish my film and then (reveal details)’. That’s the kind of filmmaker he is. Shah Rukh sir was in total favour of doing it the same way. So obviously when they didn’t plan it, they didn’t like the fact that it started coming out.

“But then you can only do so much when you are shooting with a superstar like him. Obviously people are curious. With Shah Rukh Khan, you can’t control the crowd and that was Sunday, overseas, in London, shooting on Westminster Bridge- you just can’t,” Taapsee said.

Produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki was announced in April, following which the team began its first schedule in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Taapsee had opened up about working opposite Shah Rukh. The actor had said she had to “pinch” herself everyday to believe that she is working alongside Shah Rukh, who had earlier backed her thriller Badla.

“I have grown up watching his (SRK) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up,” she had said.

Taapsee will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s sci-fi mystery drama Dobaaraa, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage, Dobaaraa is penned by Choked writer Nihit Bhave and is set to be released on August 19 on the big screen.