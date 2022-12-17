scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi trying to ‘intrude’ her space: ‘They are doing it to irk me’

Actor Taapsee Pannu says that it bothers her when the cameramen block her car to get pictures.

Taapsee PannuActor Taapsee Pannu on the shoot location an upcoming project. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Taapsee Pannu has had a few run-ins with the paparazzi lately. While some of her disagreements have happened at public events, others have happens during her airport spottings. However, Taapsee is unapologetic about her reactions and says that she will not sugarcoat her reactions.

The actor, who was recently seen in Blurr, recently spoke to India Today about the incidents that have happened in the recent past with the photographers. She said, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

The actor asserts that she doesn’t have any bodyguards to protect her space and this shouldn’t encourage others to intrude her space.

“I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mic into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being’s breathing space just because I’m a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. And then, obviously, the icing on the cake becomes when the media make headlines that I’m arrogant. If I’m arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I’m in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see,” she said.

Taapsee will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. After that, she also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan in the pipeline.

