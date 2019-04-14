Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu introduces ace shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar

Taapsee Pannu, who has been shooting for her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, shared a clip on Sunday introducing the world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. In the teaser, the audience is informed about Chandro and Prakashi’s achievement at the age of 87 and 82, respectively.

The two picked up shooting professionally a few years ago and since then, they have over 30 credits individually on national levels. The teaser takes us through the initial journey of how they were ridiculed for attempting such a thing at an old age. However, after their first win in Delhi, the entire village encouraged their daughters to take up the art. While we are told about the journey, the over two minutes video comes to an end by informing the audience that the champions are coming to Mumbai.

Talking about her prep for the film, Taapsee had earlier said in an interview with PTI, “I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65 year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand.”

Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha and Vineet Singh in pivotal roles.

Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.