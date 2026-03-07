‘Taapsee Pannu is rude, don’t enjoy clicking her,’ says paparazzo; reveals Abhishek Bachchan didn’t appreciate when Aishwarya was called ‘Aish’

We often see celebrities reacting to paparazzi when they are clicked at airports and restaurants in Mumbai. While some are cordial with photographers and pose for them, some celebrities don’t shy away from expressing their discontent. Recently, paparazzo Snehkumar Zala spoke about his experience of working in the field and clicking actors.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Snehkumar called Taapsee Pannu “rude“, and revealed that couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan–Abhishek Bachchan and Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma are friendly.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, he said, “Celebrities are not rude. They just ask us to not click photos sometimes that’s all and when some people do that, they don’t feel good about it. But I find Taapsee Pannu rude. If you don’t want to be clicked, say no to paparazzi, that’s all. I don’t want to say anything negative about her, but she is a little rude, and she says no, and she just says anything to the paparazzi. I have just clicked her one – two times, but I have seen many of her clips in which she speaks rudely to the photographers, and I don’t like clicking her. I enjoy clicking other actors, but not her.”