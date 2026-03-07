‘Taapsee Pannu is rude, don’t enjoy clicking her,’ says paparazzo; reveals Abhishek Bachchan didn’t appreciate when Aishwarya was called ‘Aish’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
We often see celebrities reacting to paparazzi when they are clicked at airports and restaurants in Mumbai. While some are cordial with photographers and pose for them, some celebrities don’t shy away from expressing their discontent. Recently, paparazzo Snehkumar Zala spoke about his experience of working in the field and clicking actors.
Speaking to Hindi Rush, Snehkumar called Taapsee Pannu “rude“, and revealed that couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan–Abhishek Bachchan and Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma are friendly.
Speaking to Hindi Rush, he said, “Celebrities are not rude. They just ask us to not click photos sometimes that’s all and when some people do that, they don’t feel good about it. But I find Taapsee Pannu rude. If you don’t want to be clicked, say no to paparazzi, that’s all. I don’t want to say anything negative about her, but she is a little rude, and she says no, and she just says anything to the paparazzi. I have just clicked her one – two times, but I have seen many of her clips in which she speaks rudely to the photographers, and I don’t like clicking her. I enjoy clicking other actors, but not her.”
Speaking about Virat and Anushka and how they are very private about their kids, he said, “Virat and Anushka are friendly with us. We know how they will pose for photographs. They come, put their children in the car, and then pose for photos. Once, when they were travelling, Anushka was holding Akaay and Virat told us only to click him and not them. At that moment, photographers started behaving like fans and asked to get a photo with Virat. At that time, they should’ve let him go because his wife and kids were waiting.”
Snehkumar also recalled the time he called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘Aish’ and Abhishek didn’t like it. “All three of them – Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya – smile and pose for us. Abhishek sir sometimes says no to photos when he is travelling alone but they never refuse for photographs when they are together. Once, when I was new in the business, I spotted Abhishek and Aishwarya at the airport, and I called Aishwarya ‘Aish’. At that time, Abhishek gave me a look, and I understood that I should not call her ‘Aish’.”
