Taapsee Pannu rings in birthday on Blurr set, sister Shagun Pannu joins for celebration. See photos

Taapsee Pannu has turned 34, and it’s going to be a working birthday for the Bollywood trailblazer. Taapsee rang in her birthday on Sunday on the sets of her maiden production, Bluur, in which she stars opposite Gulshan Devaiah. The actor took to Instagram early morning to share a philosophical post to mark her special day, and wrote that the last one week has been tough for her.

“Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me,” Taapsee wrote alongside a beautiful picture of herself gazing at the bright sun.



Taapsee’s sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu joined her for a birthday celebration. Sharing a picture with the birthday girl, Shagun wrote, “Made it in time! #myhappyplace.”

Gulshan Devaiah, one of the first people to wish Taapsee, shared a lovely, candid reel of the actor. “Happy birthday, TAAPS!! Be candid, be bindaas and be curly,” Gulshan wrote.



Taapsee Pannu, one of the busiest actors in the industry, has had a great year so far. Not only did her Netflix feature Haseen Dillruba, released in July, earned audience’s love, Taapsee also announced her turn as a producer with her company, Outsider Films, last month.

“I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career.”

“With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera,” Taapsee said at the time of announcement. Blurr is being directed by Ajay Bahl, best known for directing Richa Chadha-starrer courtroom drama Section 375 (2019).